The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
6abc

Source: Eagles' Lane Johnson delays surgery, eyes playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in an effort to play in the postseason, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes after consulting with multiple experts, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Jalen Hurts doubtful; Week 18 return possible, source says

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said. The functionality in Hurts' right shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field sooner rather than later, the source added, but the Eagles wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn't linger.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys

Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
NASHVILLE, TN
6abc

Eagles' Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took part in practiceThursday -- the first time he has been seen on the field since injuring his throwing shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media, throwing a number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants CB Adoree' Jackson doubtful vs. Colts in Week 17

The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. The game is of the utmost importance as a win sends Big Blue to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While the Giants are still far from the epitome...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN

