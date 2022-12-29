ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

By Dennis Bright
wbtw.com
 2 days ago
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Motion filed in Colorado to dismiss lawsuit filed by ex-Horry County Schools employee accused of killing stepson in 2020, newspaper reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A motion was filed Wednesday in federal court in Colorado seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Horry County Schools employee accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020. The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported the motion on Thursday. It was filed by attorneys representing El […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Temperatures climb to well-above average today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach to honor officer who died in New Year’s Day 2021 crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the North Myrtle Beach community will remember a police officer who died in a crash nearly two years ago. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building. City officials said friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers will be in attendance.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike near Garden City. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business. The...
GARDEN CITY, SC

Comments / 0

