Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO