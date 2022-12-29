Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

Read full article on original website
Southwest flights at Myrtle Beach International canceled again on Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day, another round of canceled Southwest Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport and across the U.S. After nearly a dozen Southwest flights in and out of Myrtle Beach were canceled on Tuesday, five arriving and five departing flights scheduled for Wednesday and single arriving and departing flights on […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees a dozen flights canceled on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two days after Christmas, many travelers are still struggling with weather-related cancellations and delays at U.S. airports, and Myrtle Beach International is no exception. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Myrtle Beach International’s website showed that six arriving flights and six departing flights had been canceled. All but one of the […]
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
Rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to raise money for New Directions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will soon be able to rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions, which assists the homeless population in Myrtle Beach. Over the Edge will be in North Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. The event was organized by New Directions CEO […]
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
Motion filed in Colorado to dismiss lawsuit filed by ex-Horry County Schools employee accused of killing stepson in 2020, newspaper reports
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A motion was filed Wednesday in federal court in Colorado seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Horry County Schools employee accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020. The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported the motion on Thursday. It was filed by attorneys representing El […]
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
Temperatures climb to well-above average today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
Can North Myrtle Beach own a private business monopoly? Court will decide
Judge R. Bryan Harwell ruled that the City of North Myrtle Beach must face a courtroom appearance to determine if the city can legally own a beach rental monopoly. The ruling was a disappointment for the city, as it attempted to have the case dismissed entirely. The case reads: Plaintiffs...
The Grand Strand, Pee Dee’s top 10 Google ‘near me’ searches in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Google has revealed a list of the top 10 “near me” searches in 2022 across the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas. The list groups together the greater Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, and combines them into one “place” for the purpose of the data. Many people searched for the cheapest […]
North Myrtle Beach to honor officer who died in New Year’s Day 2021 crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the North Myrtle Beach community will remember a police officer who died in a crash nearly two years ago. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building. City officials said friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers will be in attendance.
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike near Garden City. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business. The...
