3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
abc27.com
Liberty Mountain Resort officially opens for the season
FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort in Adams County is now open for the winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are welcome daily, however, there is limited terrain with early season conditions. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Lift tickets are...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Olney Ale House For Sale
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: “For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Frederick County kicks off 275th Anniversary Year on New Year’s Eve
Frederick County is marking the start of its 275th Anniversary year by ringing in 2023 with the annual NYE Key Drop and Candlelights on the Creek event.
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
abc27.com
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
mocoshow.com
Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
snntv.com
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service
Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’
Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Emmitsburg Filmmaker Premieres New Documentary
Film Raises Awareness About PTSD in First Responders. More than 400 people filled a darkened theater in Irving, Texas on November 3, 2022, for the world premiere of PTSD911, the most recent film from Emmitsburg resident, Conrad Weaver. PTSD911 is a relevant and timely documentary exploring the post-traumatic stress in first responders, as well as the importance of providing resources and training necessary to equip first responders with the tools they can use to mitigate the impact of the traumas they experience on the job.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
