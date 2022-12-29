ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Liberty Mountain Resort officially opens for the season

FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort in Adams County is now open for the winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are welcome daily, however, there is limited terrain with early season conditions. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Lift tickets are...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Olney Ale House For Sale

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: “For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
OLNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
POTOMAC, MD
snntv.com

Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service

Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thecatoctinbanner.com

Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’

Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry

Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Emmitsburg Filmmaker Premieres New Documentary

Film Raises Awareness About PTSD in First Responders. More than 400 people filled a darkened theater in Irving, Texas on November 3, 2022, for the world premiere of PTSD911, the most recent film from Emmitsburg resident, Conrad Weaver. PTSD911 is a relevant and timely documentary exploring the post-traumatic stress in first responders, as well as the importance of providing resources and training necessary to equip first responders with the tools they can use to mitigate the impact of the traumas they experience on the job.
EMMITSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant

The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
PURCELLVILLE, VA

