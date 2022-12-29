Cowboys News: Quinn's motivational tactics; update on Pollard, Parsons; Titans predictions

Defensive players often don’t get the kind of publicity or recognition that their offensive counterparts enjoy, but Dan Quinn makes sure that every Cowboys defender who logs a takeaway gets a cool moment of glory in front of everyone. The unit will look to collect more souvenirs Thursday night against the Titans’ B-team, but they may have to do so without second-year phenom Micah Parsons. We’ve got the latest on who else may not suit up in Nashville, plus predictions from the team’s staff writers about the final score.

Elsewhere, Dak Prescott hauls in more hardware, but he’s urging his teammates to keep the momentum going as they close out the regular season. A former star receiver makes noise about a comeback… and another less-distant Cowboys alum reacts accordingly. We’ve got the Cowboys’ chances of winning it all, personal records that could still be set, and a look at which school has become the place to shop if you want all-star defensive backs. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Shelves, a cage and autographed photos: Inside Cowboys D’s unusual motivation tactic to create turnovers :: Yahoo Sports

Dan Quinn invites every Cowboys player who logs a takeaway to come up front and sign both a photo of the moment as well as the actual ball he swiped. DeMarcus Lawrence reveals that they actually caused the Lions to run out of balls during their Week 7 game. The display is getting crowded; the team could be the first to lead the league in takeaways in consecutive years since the Steelers of 1972 to 1974. “Did they win Super Bowls?” Lawrence asked knowingly.

Week 17 Injury Report: 8 Titans out and Henry doubtful, Cowboys' Parsons questionable :: Cowboys Wire

As expected, the Titans will put their B-squad on the field Thursday as they focus on winning the AFC South in Week 18. Dallas, meanwhile, has ruled Leighton Vander Esch out, with Micah Parsons and Tony Pollard listed as questionable.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott named FedEx Air Player of Week :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott shook off an early gaffe Saturday to turn in a nearly perfect performance the rest of the way that earned him the Air Player of the Week Award for the seventh time in his career.

Dak Prescott’s perfect performance against zone looks is actually a trend :; Cowboys Wire

Prescott went 24-of-24 for 300 yards and threw all three of his touchdowns against Philadelphia’s zone coverage. That’s the only perfect Next Gen Stats passing score versus zone since 2018. But it wasn’t just a one-off performance; Prescott has been producing at an elite level ever since coming back from his thumb injury.

Dak Prescott urging Cowboys to 'get the momentum going' ahead of playoff run :: Cowboys Wire

The Tennessee Titans may not have much to play for Thursday, but Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to work up a full head of steam entering the playoffs. “Making sure that we go out there and control what we can and that’s winning this game and being prepared and making sure that we’re just continuing to build off of last game, really,” Prescott said, “getting this momentum going in the right way, in the right direction.”

Gut Feeling: Cowboys make rare trip to Tennessee :: The Mothership

Trap game? Not according to the team’s staff writers. All five pick the Cowboys to handle their business in Nashville. And all are predicting a big-time beatdown; the margin of victory ranges from 14 to 25 points.

5 statistical milestones for Cowboys players in Week 17 vs Titans :: Cowboys Wire

Several Cowboys have plenty to personally play for. DaRon Bland could move into sole possession of second place all-time among Cowboys rookies in interceptions. CeeDee Lamb needs 100 receiving yards to put together his first career string of three such outings. Dak Prescott could match last year’s total of six games with a completion percentage of 75% or better (and in just 11 games to boot). And Ezekiel Elliott looks to hit 1,000 scrimmage yards and take over from Derrick Henry- for now- in career rushing yards among active players.

Who'll win Super Bowl LVII? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down :: NFL.com

Adam Schein gives Dallas the sixth-best chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy… at least if Prescott can play the way he did after his pick-six on Christmas Eve. The defense lacks consistency right now, the wide receivers not named CeeDee Lamb need to step up, and the offensive line isn’t what it once was. But the erratic Cowboys could just as easily catch fire and win them all from here on out.

Facepalm: Terrell Owens somehow inserted himself into Cowboys' atmosphere :: Cowboys Wire

He caught his last NFL pass in 2010, but the man with the third-most receiving yards in league history says he wants to trade in his Hall of Fame gold jacket for shoulder pads one more time. The 49-year-old’s agent says Owens has been “in constant communication with Jerry Jones’s office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys.”The reaction on social media was… predictable.

Dez Bryant would like a word after hearing about T.O.'s comeback bid :: Dez Bryant (Twitter)

Nick Saban, Alabama’s standard creates Pro Bowl defensive backs :: The 33rd Team

Trevon Diggs says it’s the standard that head coach Nick Saban sets in Tuscaloosa that helps the school crank out all-star defensive backs year after year. To prove the point, Diggs rattled off the names of three of this season’s fellow Pro Bowlers… and all played with him at Alabama.

Ed Werder: Life in Jerry's world :: Pro Football Network

The longtime Cowboys insider sat down with Trey Wingo earlier this year to talk about what it was like to cover the team during Jerry’s purchase and the dynasty years. He also gets into the often-friendly, sometimes-contentious relationship he’s had with Jones himself.