Arizona State

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
6abc

Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18

Five playoff spots and multiple seeding battles remain, with 32 games left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The possible permutations of how those 32 games could go are virtually endless. So we're focusing on one specific scenario: chalk. Using ESPN's Football Power Index(FPI), we determined the most likely seed...
6abc

Source: Eagles' Lane Johnson delays surgery, eyes playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in an effort to play in the postseason, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes after consulting with multiple experts, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks

Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
SEATTLE, WA
6abc

Jalen Hurts doubtful; Week 18 return possible, source says

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said. The functionality in Hurts' right shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field sooner rather than later, the source added, but the Eagles wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn't linger.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
NASHVILLE, TN
6abc

Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.4 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida State at Duke odds, picks and predictions

The Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) and the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1) meet Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Florida State vs. Duke odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
DURHAM, NC
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
6abc

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
102.5 The Bone

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

