PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said. The functionality in Hurts' right shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field sooner rather than later, the source added, but the Eagles wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn't linger.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO