Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
6abc
Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18
Five playoff spots and multiple seeding battles remain, with 32 games left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The possible permutations of how those 32 games could go are virtually endless. So we're focusing on one specific scenario: chalk. Using ESPN's Football Power Index(FPI), we determined the most likely seed...
Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title
The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship. The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles. The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
NFL Week 17 picks: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants predictions | Can Brian Daboll’s team clinch a playoff spot at home?
It has been five seasons since the Giants reached the playoffs, a drought that has been mentioned a time or two this season as rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team got off to a 7-2 start before losing four of their next six with a win and a tie against the Washington Commanders mixed in.
6abc
Source: Eagles' Lane Johnson delays surgery, eyes playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in an effort to play in the postseason, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes after consulting with multiple experts, a...
6abc
Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks
Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
6abc
How the Eagles can help themselves in the draft by beating Saints in Week 17
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints has implications that reach beyond this season thanks to a deal on April 4that sent New Orleans' 2023 first-round pick to Philadelphia. That first-rounder has a 71% chance to be a top-10 pick, according to ESPN Analytics. The...
6abc
Jalen Hurts doubtful; Week 18 return possible, source says
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said. The functionality in Hurts' right shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field sooner rather than later, the source added, but the Eagles wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn't linger.
Alabama football players transferring away could have participated in bowl, Nick Saban says
The Alabama football team has had 10 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the Iron Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
6abc
Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.4 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game.
Florida State at Duke odds, picks and predictions
The Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) and the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1) meet Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Florida State vs. Duke odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
6abc
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Comments / 0