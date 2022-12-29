A fatal crash early Thursday afternoon is being investigated by authorities in Greenville. According to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 1:09 p.m., Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the driver of the sedan that was involved passed away due to her injuries. Identifying information is not available at this time due to the family not being notified.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO