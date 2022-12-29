Read full article on original website
Greenville authorities investigating Contentnea Street homicide
cbs17
Nash County mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
wcti12.com
Man arrested after possessing Oxycodone pills, running from police
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit arrested a man on multiple illegal drug crimes including Oxycodone. Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of Washington was charged with trafficking opium and resisting a public officer after police chased him after attempting to arrest him. Gilmore was caught...
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
wcti12.com
All-way stops making their debut in Duplin County
After a review of crash patterns, all-way stops will be the new norm for several intersections in Duplin County. According to an email from the NCDOT, Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way...
wcti12.com
Fatal crash being investigated by Greenville Police Department
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
Darius Sessoms pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson County
neusenews.com
Jones County Sheriff's office participates in multi-agency, border-to-border saturation patrol
From the Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff Facebook Page:. On 12/19/2022, the Jones County Sheriff's Office participated in a multi-agency, border-to-border saturation patrol on US17. The saturation patrol resulted in a combined total of 30 charges and 4 arrests. Charges were as follows; Speed-24, DWI- 1, DWLR- 1, NOL-1, Reckless Driving- 1, Drug- 2, and Wanted Persons- 3.
WITN
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say it didn’t take long for someone to identify a couple of grinches that stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a store Christmas night. Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
Search warrant leads to two men arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two New Bern men are facing drug charges after a search warrant turned up heroin and items consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Bern police at 52 Pompano Drive in New Bern as […]
WITN
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
