ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Greenville authorities investigating Contentnea Street homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities in Greenville are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led to the discovery of a deceased resident. According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Greenville Police responded to 300 Contentnea St. for a welfare check after family members were unable to get in contact with their sibling.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after possessing Oxycodone pills, running from police

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit arrested a man on multiple illegal drug crimes including Oxycodone. Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of Washington was charged with trafficking opium and resisting a public officer after police chased him after attempting to arrest him. Gilmore was caught...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

All-way stops making their debut in Duplin County

After a review of crash patterns, all-way stops will be the new norm for several intersections in Duplin County. According to an email from the NCDOT, Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way...
wcti12.com

Fatal crash being investigated by Greenville Police Department

A fatal crash early Thursday afternoon is being investigated by authorities in Greenville. According to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 1:09 p.m., Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the driver of the sedan that was involved passed away due to her injuries. Identifying information is not available at this time due to the family not being notified.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Jones County Sheriff's office participates in multi-agency, border-to-border saturation patrol

From the Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff Facebook Page:. On 12/19/2022, the Jones County Sheriff's Office participated in a multi-agency, border-to-border saturation patrol on US17. The saturation patrol resulted in a combined total of 30 charges and 4 arrests. Charges were as follows; Speed-24, DWI- 1, DWLR- 1, NOL-1, Reckless Driving- 1, Drug- 2, and Wanted Persons- 3.
JONES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Search warrant leads to two men arrested on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two New Bern men are facing drug charges after a search warrant turned up heroin and items consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Bern police at 52 Pompano Drive in New Bern as […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

One injured in Greenville, NC shooting

Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy