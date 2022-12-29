ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKcAZ_0jxWA2JE00

Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west.

The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry.

Officers report that the vehicle had no license plate and was occupied by a white male and a black male.

The vehicle evaded officers and was headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco Texas.

The Chief of Cisco advised the male driver matched the description of one of the escaped inmates who escaped Christmas Eve from the Raymond County Detention Center in Mississippi.

Officers report that they did not get a good enough look at the black male occupant to get a positive identification.

Cisco is located approximately 50 miles from Abilene, Texas.

At this time the inmates have yet to be captured, however, they are believed to be continuing West.

Hinds County authorities have issued warrants for the arrest of Tyler Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas Eve night but were not discovered missing until Christmas morning.

McElroy was being held on murder and being in possession of a firearm charges. Payne was being held on armed carjacking charges. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Payne had previously escaped from a jail in Oklahoma.

Jones said both men should be considered dangerous.

…..

Comments / 9

Joan
1d ago

You're kidding. They broke out in Mississippi, spotted in Texas and are"believed"to be headed west. 🤔 Wonder who figured that one out.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KXII.com

Oklahoma inmate escapee captured

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
MCALESTER, OK
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy