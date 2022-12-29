Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.

Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west.

The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry.

Officers report that the vehicle had no license plate and was occupied by a white male and a black male.

The vehicle evaded officers and was headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco Texas.

The Chief of Cisco advised the male driver matched the description of one of the escaped inmates who escaped Christmas Eve from the Raymond County Detention Center in Mississippi.

Officers report that they did not get a good enough look at the black male occupant to get a positive identification.

Cisco is located approximately 50 miles from Abilene, Texas.

At this time the inmates have yet to be captured, however, they are believed to be continuing West.

Hinds County authorities have issued warrants for the arrest of Tyler Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas Eve night but were not discovered missing until Christmas morning.

McElroy was being held on murder and being in possession of a firearm charges. Payne was being held on armed carjacking charges. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Payne had previously escaped from a jail in Oklahoma.

Jones said both men should be considered dangerous.

