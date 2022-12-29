ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Try Out Circus Harmony's Courses With January Sample Classes

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
If this looks fun, you should probably check out the Circus Harmony classes.

It's January — the season of resolutions, of new activities, of buying a gym membership and going twice before forgetting about it and losing a bunch of money. Instead of going through that rigmarole, head to Circus Harmony.

In recognition of the human tendency to have big ideas but not always follow through, everybody's favorite "social circus" has put together a sort of smorgasbord experience. Open to everyone ages three through adult, January Circus Sample Classes run for four weeks and are designed for St. Louisans who are interested in the circus but not sure they can or want to do a full session. Offerings include acro, tumbling, unicycle club, wire walking and more.

Classes take place at City Museum (750 North 16th Street) and cost from $10 to $25. Times vary by date. Visit circusharmony.org for details.

St. Louis Riverfront Times

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

