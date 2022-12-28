Read full article on original website
x1071.com
In the 608: Close out the year with these family-friendly events
MADISON, Wis. — As 2022 comes to a close, there are plenty of things to do with the family during the last weekend of the year. Here’s a look at a handful of some of the events happening around southern Wisconsin this weekend. To see a list of...
x1071.com
Madison mayor submits nomination papers for re-election
MADISON, Wis. — Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has submitted her nomination papers to the city clerk’s office as she looks to win a second term in office. Rhodes-Conway posted a picture online Friday morning showing herself at the clerk’s office with nomination papers in hand. A list of candidate filings on the city clerk’s website confirms that Rhodes-Conway has submitted her nomination signatures and that the list has been audited.
x1071.com
Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four EMS agencies were on scene for over eight hours working to put out the fire.
x1071.com
‘It’s not supposed to look like this’: Teachers at Platteville’s Neal Wilkins School restore classrooms after pipe bursts 1 week before kids return
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now...
x1071.com
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water.
x1071.com
These were the most popular stories on Channel3000.com in 2022
MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year. The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.
x1071.com
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
x1071.com
Madison Fire Department sees dozens of calls of burst pipes, water leaks in recent days amid wild winter weather
MADISON, Wis. — First responders and plumbers across Madison have been busy responding to calls about burst pipes and water leaks following a winter storm that brought bitter cold to the area. In the past six days, the Madison Fire Department said it responded to 32 leaks at homes,...
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
x1071.com
‘This place has really been like a family to me’: Beloit fire captain retires after 30 years
BELOIT, Wis. — Even as he packed up his bedroom at Beloit Fire headquarters, the reality of Captain Mike Rosario’s last night on the job Thursday, for him hadn’t quite sunk in just yet. After thirty years of service to the Beloit community Rosario said it was...
x1071.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and...
x1071.com
Staying sober on New Year’s Eve: How those recovering from alcohol abuse can still celebrate
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be well underway across the world. However, those parties can be challenging for people working to recover from alcohol addiction. “Heavy drinking is normalized on [New Year’s Eve]. I mean, this is the holiday when that happens the...
x1071.com
Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which direction the shots came from.
x1071.com
Sun Prairie West outlasts McFarland in double overtime
#8 Sun Prairie West 85, #6 McFarland 78 (double OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
