ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Madison mayor submits nomination papers for re-election

MADISON, Wis. — Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has submitted her nomination papers to the city clerk’s office as she looks to win a second term in office. Rhodes-Conway posted a picture online Friday morning showing herself at the clerk’s office with nomination papers in hand. A list of candidate filings on the city clerk’s website confirms that Rhodes-Conway has submitted her nomination signatures and that the list has been audited.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four EMS agencies were on scene for over eight hours working to put out the fire.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

‘It’s not supposed to look like this’: Teachers at Platteville’s Neal Wilkins School restore classrooms after pipe bursts 1 week before kids return

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

These were the most popular stories on Channel3000.com in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year. The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which direction the shots came from.
BEAVER DAM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy