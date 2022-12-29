ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU point guard Greene out for the season

By Whitney Harding
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup.

On Dec. 20, in a win against South Florida, Greene went down clutching her knee in the fourth quarter. She did not return to the game and on Wednesday, the university confirmed the season-ending injury. It is unclear if it is the same knee as last year’s injury.

So far this season, Greene was averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals per game for the undefeated Buckeyes.

