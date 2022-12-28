ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Southwest Wisconsin nonprofits receive $800,000 to bolster rural transportation

Several nonprofit organizations in southwest Wisconsin recently received more than $800,000 in state and federal funding to improve rural transportation options. The funding came as part of a $5 million statewide investment into nonprofits that provide transportation services for seniors and disabled people in rural areas of Wisconsin. The funding was announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers’s office. Local allocations include Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, the Lancaster-based Southwest Opportunities Center and the Mineral Point-based Hodan Community Services.
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one...
Tavern League of Wisconsin again offering safe rides home this New Year’s Eve

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin is asking people to plan ahead and make sure they have a safe ride home after ringing in the new year. More than 2,000 Tavern League member establishments are again offering free rides home this year. Last year, the program provided more than 42,000 rides; since 2004, it has provided more than one million rides.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it’s one you may have seen before. Meteorologist Kelly Slifka is joining the team about 20 years after he left WISC-TV to pursue a career opportunity in Austin. He’s now back in Wisconsin and is re-joining the News 3 Now family.
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners

The average homeowner in Wisconsin is expected to save more than $200 on their property taxes this year, thanks to revenue generated by the state’s lottery. On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue revealed this year the average credit on property tax bills will be $213. However, individuals may receive more or less than that amount based on the tax rate of each school district. The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery. Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again.
