Southwest Wisconsin nonprofits receive $800,000 to bolster rural transportation
Several nonprofit organizations in southwest Wisconsin recently received more than $800,000 in state and federal funding to improve rural transportation options. The funding came as part of a $5 million statewide investment into nonprofits that provide transportation services for seniors and disabled people in rural areas of Wisconsin. The funding was announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers’s office. Local allocations include Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, the Lancaster-based Southwest Opportunities Center and the Mineral Point-based Hodan Community Services.
In the 608: Close out the year with these family-friendly events
MADISON, Wis. — As 2022 comes to a close, there are plenty of things to do with the family during the last weekend of the year. Here’s a look at a handful of some of the events happening around southern Wisconsin this weekend. To see a list of...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one...
‘It’s beyond what we expected:’ Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
MADISON, Wis — Food pantries across the state are experiencing heightened demand, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge said. Second Harvest Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of pantries across 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin. Orge...
Tavern League of Wisconsin again offering safe rides home this New Year’s Eve
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin is asking people to plan ahead and make sure they have a safe ride home after ringing in the new year. More than 2,000 Tavern League member establishments are again offering free rides home this year. Last year, the program provided more than 42,000 rides; since 2004, it has provided more than one million rides.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it’s one you may have seen before. Meteorologist Kelly Slifka is joining the team about 20 years after he left WISC-TV to pursue a career opportunity in Austin. He’s now back in Wisconsin and is re-joining the News 3 Now family.
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners
The average homeowner in Wisconsin is expected to save more than $200 on their property taxes this year, thanks to revenue generated by the state’s lottery. On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue revealed this year the average credit on property tax bills will be $213. However, individuals may receive more or less than that amount based on the tax rate of each school district. The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery. Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again.
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz...
Sun Prairie West outlasts McFarland in double overtime
#8 Sun Prairie West 85, #6 McFarland 78 (double OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
