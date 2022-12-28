The average homeowner in Wisconsin is expected to save more than $200 on their property taxes this year, thanks to revenue generated by the state’s lottery. On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue revealed this year the average credit on property tax bills will be $213. However, individuals may receive more or less than that amount based on the tax rate of each school district. The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery. Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO