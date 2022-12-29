Read full article on original website
What Drops On New Year’s In Pennsylvania?
While many are expected to watch the ball drop and ring in 2023, Pennsylvania is home to a wide variety of objects that fall to ring in the New Year. In fact the Keystone State leads the nation in the most communities that celebrate New Year’s Eve with different items.
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
