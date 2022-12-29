ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Warm weather, flooding rain on its way

 2 days ago
Anyone from Mississippi knows that if one doesn’t like the weather, give it a couple days. That’s certainly the case this week as the entire state shifts to a spring-like pattern of warm temperatures and heavy rain.

Some of us will see rain today, but the real threat of torrential storms and potential flooding comes tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is already alerting our region that there could be widespread flash flooding and river flooding. Although there is a chance of rain over the next several days, it looks like some places in our state could squeeze out a dry New Year’s Eve.

The chance for severe weather with this system is low, but we’re keeping watch on a stronger front heading our way early next week.

North Mississippi

A 50 percent chance of showers today and mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s. Tonight, the chance of rain continues with lows falling to around 53.

Central Mississippi

Highs near 70 and mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain. Low of 57.

Southern Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Warm with a high near 74. Tonight, slight rain chances continue with a low in the middle 50s.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 74 today. Patchy fog and a low near 60 tonight.

