GOOD VIBES ONLY: Canadian's Andy Cavalier spreads joy one video at a time

Love it or hate it, the fact is that social media is deeply embedded in society at this point.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, it's easy to lose to track of just how many apps and sites there are these days. There's plenty of good that comes from all of it, but there's no mistake that there's an overwhelming amount of bad that comes with it too.

Stories of cyberbullying, misinformation and polarization are easy to find. It's all begun to run rampant across the internet and is impacting the youth more than anyone else.

Andy Cavalier wants to change that.

Cavalier, an algebra teacher and assistant football and track coach at Canadian High School, has been doing his part to put a few more good vibes on the internet with motivational Twitter videos. He's been posting videos nearly every weekday for the past three years now.

Three years most week days. Kids can’t have phone out in class, but in between classes they can.

“I noticed the kids would whip their phones out as quickly as possible (after class) and immediately start thumbing through social media as long as they could," Cavalier said. "I just decided that even if it’s not a drop in the bucket, I’m going to start putting something positive out there. I started doing it each morning and I’ve continued to do that.

“To be honest with you, it probably helps my day go well as much as it does anyone else.”

Cavalier's videos often focus on the choice that people have to be positive or negative, the need to treat one another better, and are always delivered with his trademark enthusiasm. His videos often receive dozens of "likes" and Retweets, showing that his message is getting out there.

Having children of his own, including one still in high school, Cavalier has seen how hard young people can be on themselves. He's around students from class early in the morning until practice is over late in the day, so he's aware of the impact that words online can have. That's why he wanted the words he put out there to be ones that make people feel better, not worse.

“I paid a little attention to what kids were looking at online," he said. "I learned about psychology and how many negative interactions kids have online and things that don’t lift their spirits. Things that make them compare themselves to somebody else. It can make them feel inferior, so I wanted to counteract that with good things, good vibes, and good thoughts.”

Cavalier rarely skips a weekday, even when it can be hard to find the motivation himself.

The Wildcats advanced to the Class 3A Division II semifinals this season and led for the majority of that game against eventual state champion Gunter. They ended up being defeated by one point on a go-ahead touchdown with 17 seconds left in the game to end their season.

That loss hurt, as expected. Cavalier had trouble finding the will and the words the following Monday to motivate.

Still, he kept true to his commitment.

“It wasn’t easily done," he said with a laugh. "I talk a lot about the fact that our attitude is our choice. No one has more of an influence on the kind of day you’re going to have than yourself. Even though I had feelings inside of being crushed and very disappointed, I wanted to make the decision the next day to have a great day and help other people do the same.”

Football season is over, and track season is a while away, but Cavalier can still be found on Twitter @coach_cav_. He has no plans to stop being positive any time soon and wants to keep putting the good vibes out there as long as he can.

He'd like you to know that you're more than welcome to join him.

“I think we all need to understand that we get to choose what kind of impact we have not only on our own lives, but on the people around us," he said. "Our world is in great need of people who want to impact others in a positive way, build others up and take our focus off of ourselves. That’s not always easy. ... But if you do that, maybe we can change this world into a slightly better place together for each other.”