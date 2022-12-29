ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

whdh.com

Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

