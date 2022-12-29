Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
WCVB
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Fire crews battling massive blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly. One woman was hospitalized with minor injuries from smoke inhalation, according to Fire Chief Peter O’Connor. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
Malden fire began with unsafe use of extension cord, Fire Marshal says
MALDEN, Mass. — An extension cord used unsafely started a raging house fire that sent two firefighters to the hospital and displaced nine people Monday night, the state fire marshal said Tuesday. The three-alarm fire broke out at a multi-family home on John Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Two...
WATCH: Somerville highway signs falls onto I-93, hits car below
SOMERVILLE, Ma — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has released new video of the moment a highway sign above a major Boston highway came crashing down on a driving car below. According to Massachusetts State Police, a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Quincy woman was struck on December 16...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
Worcester Fire Dept. graduates 27 recruits; roster now 411 firefighters
The Worcester Fire Department swore in 27 new firefighters to the department Friday afternoon, bringing the department to its highest number of firefighters since 2005. The 27 firefighters sworn in Friday at Worcester Technical High School bring the department to 411 firefighters. A recruit class of 31 was sworn into the department in June.
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
WMUR.com
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
UPDATE: Authorities identify 71-year-old Douglas woman killed by car in her own driveway. A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been...
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
