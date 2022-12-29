Read full article on original website
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Genshin Impact Crystal Core Location Guide: Where to Find
Here's a guide on where to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact.
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
Steam Replay 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Steam Replay 2022 overview.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Where is the Wild Coast in Dragonflight?
Guide to reaching the Wild Coast in order to unlock lava fishing in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Warzone 2 Season 2 Release Date: When is it?
Now that we're a pair of weeks removed from the Season 1 Reloaded midseason update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when Season 2 will drop. Here's a breakdown of the latest details regarding the Warzone 2 Season 2 release...
Escape from Tarkov 0.13 Patch Notes Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Escape from Tarkov 0.13 patch notes.
Radiant Charizard Pokémon GO: Price, Where to Buy
Information and details about the Radiant Charizard Pokémon GO card released in July 2022.
TimTheTatman Reveals Why Warzone 2 Should Take Notes From Fortnite
Content creator TimTheTatman released a new YouTube video explaining why he thinks Fortnite may have "ruined" gaming for all of its multiplayer competitors, including Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is approaching the six-week mark since its initial worldwide release and it's fair to say that Infinity Ward and...
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
When Does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland End?
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland has engaged players in activities such as arcade games, but fans wonder when the festive event will end. From arcade game modes such as Freezethaw Elimination to customizations such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wonderland's end date.
