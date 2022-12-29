ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide

Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide

One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide

Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
Warzone 2 Season 2 Release Date: When is it?

Now that we're a pair of weeks removed from the Season 1 Reloaded midseason update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when Season 2 will drop. Here's a breakdown of the latest details regarding the Warzone 2 Season 2 release...
TimTheTatman Reveals Why Warzone 2 Should Take Notes From Fortnite

Content creator TimTheTatman released a new YouTube video explaining why he thinks Fortnite may have "ruined" gaming for all of its multiplayer competitors, including Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is approaching the six-week mark since its initial worldwide release and it's fair to say that Infinity Ward and...
When Does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland End?

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland has engaged players in activities such as arcade games, but fans wonder when the festive event will end. From arcade game modes such as Freezethaw Elimination to customizations such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wonderland's end date.
