Report: Andrey Santos Will Fly Into London Today For Chelsea Medical

Chelsea can't stop signing players at the moment, and Andrey Santos is expected to be the next player the club are able to announce. The Brazilian midfielder is flying into London today to complete his medical. Santos will sign for Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama, and is seen...
Reliable local reporter claims Chelsea are ‘close to buying’ Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are reportedly now close to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January. There has been so much noise on this over the last 24 hours, it is quite clear that something deep is happening here. Sources: Christopher Vivell personally working on Enzo deal as Potter wants midfield revamp!. Many...
Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, widely regarded as the greatest players of all time, has died. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” and three-time World Cup champion had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
Seattle Sounders complete signing of Heber from NYCFC

The Seattle Sounders have completed a move for Brazilian forward Heber from New York City FC. Heber's transfer was completed on Thursday following emerging reports of Seattle's interest earlier in the week. NYCFC have received $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between 2023 and 2024, with another $150k payable should certain performance targets be hit.
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split

LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
