Transfer rumours: Real Madrid prepare Bellingham offer; Ronaldo declined MLS offer
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
PSG confirm Marco Verratti contract extension
PSG have confirmed that Marco Verratti has signed a new deal with the club.
Yardbarker
Report: Andrey Santos Will Fly Into London Today For Chelsea Medical
Chelsea can't stop signing players at the moment, and Andrey Santos is expected to be the next player the club are able to announce. The Brazilian midfielder is flying into London today to complete his medical. Santos will sign for Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama, and is seen...
Report: Chelsea Have A Verbal Agreement With Benfica Over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea now reportedly have a verbal agreement with Benfica for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Yardbarker
Reliable local reporter claims Chelsea are ‘close to buying’ Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are reportedly now close to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January. There has been so much noise on this over the last 24 hours, it is quite clear that something deep is happening here. Sources: Christopher Vivell personally working on Enzo deal as Potter wants midfield revamp!. Many...
Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, widely regarded as the greatest players of all time, has died. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” and three-time World Cup champion had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
Njabulo Blom backed to succeed in MLS with St. Louis CITY SC by former head coach
New St. Louis CITY SC signing Njabulo Blom has been backed to 'take his game to another level' in MLS by his former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane. Blom arrived for an undisclosed fee last week on a contract through the 2024 MLS season after three-and-a-half years with Kaizer Chiefs.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Seattle Sounders complete signing of Heber from NYCFC
The Seattle Sounders have completed a move for Brazilian forward Heber from New York City FC. Heber's transfer was completed on Thursday following emerging reports of Seattle's interest earlier in the week. NYCFC have received $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between 2023 and 2024, with another $150k payable should certain performance targets be hit.
Idaho State Journal
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.
Enzo Fernandez ready to leave Benfica in January window
Enzo Fernandez is open to leaving Benfica in January, with Chelsea pushing hardest for his signature.
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split
LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
Tyler Adams confirms the USMNT's Copa America participation
Tyler Adams has confirmed the USMNT will have the chance to compete at Copa America ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
Yardbarker
Leeds United Targeting Villarreal Wingback Alfonso Pedraza As Inter Milan Interest Cools, Spanish Media Report
Premier League side Leeds United are targeting Villarreal wingback Alfonso Pedraza, whilst Inter’s interest in the Spaniard has cooled off. This according to Spanish news outlet AS, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are no longer pursuing the 26-year-old Spaniard now that they have decided to put their faith in Robin Gosens.
Appreciation: Pelé was the greatest soccer player. Was that good or bad for Brazil and for soccer?
Pelé was a disrupter in the way that mattered most to him: He expanded the limits of the possible. But what did he really think about what soccer had become?
When Barcelona, Real Madrid & Man Utd tried to sign Pele
Remembering when Pele had offers to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United at his peak in the 1960s.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Sporting head coach 'prepared' to lose Tottenham target
Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is 'prepared' for life after Pedro Porro if Tottenham are to activate his release clause.
90min
