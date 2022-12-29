Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Christian Eriksen says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping Man Utd squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping the Manchester United squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils had no choice but to show their legendary Portuguese ace the door during the break for the World Cup. But fellow forward Rashford shone for England in Qatar...
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead
Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid prepare Bellingham offer; Ronaldo declined MLS offer
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola vows to quit if he needs to despite contract extension
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will quit if he feels something about the club is "broken". Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City last month that will take him to 2025. If he fulfils the deal, it would take his overall tenure to nine years. However, Guardiola...
Jesse Marsch insists absence of salary cap denies Leeds opportunity to compete for trophies
Jesse Marsch has complained that the absence of salary caps in European football means that most teams do not have a chance of competing for honours – unlike in American sports.The American’s relegation-threatened Leeds United side visit title-chasing Newcastle on Saturday and while Marsch is an admirer of Eddie Howe, he believes the Englishman’s job has been made easier because of the funds he has had available.Newcastle have spent more than £200 million in 2022 to bring in players such as club record buy Alexander Isak, Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Dutch defender Sven Botman and England internationals Kieran Trippier...
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Inside Spain: Real Madrid find Carlo Ancelotti successor and the Joao Felix enigma
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. La Liga has had its Christmas ‘break’ already – a luxurious ten days between the...
