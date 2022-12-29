Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect leads officers on chase, ends in crash with pregnant woman in car: Police
Police are searching for a Cleveland man who led officers from several west side departments on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning.
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
Man gets hangry in the drive-through: Rocky River police blotter
On December 19 around 12:30 a.m. a Taco Bell employee reported a customer in the drive through was upset because the store ran out of the item he wanted to order. The man was gone before police arrived; and the caller said there was no violence or threats of violence.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
Crash delays traffic on I-71 northbound in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
OVI charges for woman after head-on collision: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A Beachwood woman, 29, was arrested for OVI after her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle around 1 a.m. Dec. 21. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Juvenile complaints: Lindsey Lane. A woman reported Dec. 19 that her 15-year-old...
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
Akron Police searching for suspect who drove away with medic in car
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a suspect's vehicle after allegedly driving away with a medic in the car. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations. A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”. The...
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
Video: Gunfire leads police to dangerous search in Cleveland
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals chilling moments when Cleveland police went looking for someone firing gunshots.
cleveland19.com
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
Comments / 1