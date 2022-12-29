Read full article on original website
Andover Townsman
Andover High Sports Year in Review: Champion field hockey, dominant girls hoops and football led brilliant 2022
It was a truly memorable year for Andover High School sports in 2022. This was a year that saw another field hockey state title, a return to the girls basketball state championship game and a boys hoops journey to the Final Four. The year saw the football team earn a...
Odessa-Montour basketball wins Addison Tournament
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – There was some holiday magic for the Odessa-Montour basketball program Friday night. The O-M boys basketball team came up with the Addison Holiday Tournament Championship after besting Cowanesque Valley in the finals, 52-45. Sophomore Tyler Malnoske was named Tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in the win for The Grizzlies. Brad […]
Boys basketball: Norskies turn it on late to stay unbeaten
Better late than never. Catching fire down the stretch, the DeForest boys’ basketball team ran away and hid from Beaver Dam in a 67-54 Badger East Conference home win on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. “It was a tale of two halves in this one,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies. “After exchanging buckets for most of the half, Beaver...
Taunton girls basketball falls to Durfee in Holiday Classic
TAUNTON— In a battle of undefeated squads Thursday afternoon, it was Durfee that came out on top. Thanks to a second quarter scoring run by the Hilltoppers (4-0), Taunton (3-1) suffered their first loss of the young season, 49-39, in the first round of the annual Taunton Holiday Classic at the Rabouin Field House. ...
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 29: Monson defeats Mount Greylock, 56-50, & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monson defeated Mount Greylock, 56-50, on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sports scores, stats for Friday: Taunton girls basketball tops North Attleboro
RECORD: 4-1 (4-0 Hockomock League) HIGHLIGHTS: Cali Melo led the way for the Tigers with 15 points while Skylar McCrohan had 10, Jillian Doherty had seven and both Chelsea Bousquet and Lexi Haywood scored six as Taunton claimed third place in the Taunton Holiday Classic. Durfee beat Holliston 49-29 in the title game.
