Better late than never. Catching fire down the stretch, the DeForest boys’ basketball team ran away and hid from Beaver Dam in a 67-54 Badger East Conference home win on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. “It was a tale of two halves in this one,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies. “After exchanging buckets for most of the half, Beaver...

DEFOREST, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO