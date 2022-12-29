ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WETM 18 News

Odessa-Montour basketball wins Addison Tournament

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – There was some holiday magic for the Odessa-Montour basketball program Friday night. The O-M boys basketball team came up with the Addison Holiday Tournament Championship after besting Cowanesque Valley in the finals, 52-45. Sophomore Tyler Malnoske was named Tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in the win for The Grizzlies. Brad […]
ADDISON, NY
DeForest Times-Tribune

Boys basketball: Norskies turn it on late to stay unbeaten

Better late than never. Catching fire down the stretch, the DeForest boys’ basketball team ran away and hid from Beaver Dam in a 67-54 Badger East Conference home win on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. “It was a tale of two halves in this one,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies. “After exchanging buckets for most of the half, Beaver...
DEFOREST, WI

