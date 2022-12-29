ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

1077 WRKR

Ohio Man Wanted by Police Ask Police for a Ride

A man with outstanding warrants asked local police for a ride, and he got one, right to jail. Ever wonder why police are always requesting or demanding to see everyone's identification? One likely reason might be connected to the large number of people floating around with outstanding warrants. Important note: most states have laws that protect your rights in this area according to Michigan Legal Center,
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Akron increases penalty for menacing city employees, including elected officials

Akron has increased the penalty for individuals convicted of menacing city employees, such as elected officials. Council recently passed an ordinance increasing the penalties for menacing from a fourth- to first-degree misdemeanor, which sets a minimum sentencing of three days’ jail time for offenders. The vote for the legislation...
AKRON, OH

