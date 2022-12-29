Read full article on original website
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
Akron Education Association announces strike notice; district responds
Akron Public Schools teachers said they intend to strike at the start of next year, citing a failed attempt at federal mediation.
3News Investigates: Ringing in the New Year might look different in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND — The New Year’s Eve skies will shine differently than years past. Ohioans hold the key to how bright the skies will illuminate after a new state law allowing fireworks took effect this year. At American Fireworks in Hudson, fireworks season is year-round. “This is definitely our...
Ohio Man Wanted by Police Ask Police for a Ride
A man with outstanding warrants asked local police for a ride, and he got one, right to jail. Ever wonder why police are always requesting or demanding to see everyone's identification? One likely reason might be connected to the large number of people floating around with outstanding warrants. Important note: most states have laws that protect your rights in this area according to Michigan Legal Center,
Mayor Dan Horrigan, Akron City Council to reopen applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, himself and Akron City Council will reopen the application for the new Citizens' Police Oversight Board. “The creation of this Board has been a long time coming to Akron and I'm looking forward to seeing the...
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Akron announces $250,000 Safe Pledge Program to encourage businesses to combat COVID-19
AKRON, Ohio — In an effort to encourage businesses to take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 this season, the Akron City Council has announced a $250,000 Akron Safe Pledge Program. According to a release, the program "aims to create COVID-safe environment(s) at restaurants, bars, and food establishments...
Missing Uniontown man found, home safe
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.
Akron Police searching for suspect who drove away with medic in car
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a suspect's vehicle after allegedly driving away with a medic in the car. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Akron increases penalty for menacing city employees, including elected officials
Akron has increased the penalty for individuals convicted of menacing city employees, such as elected officials. Council recently passed an ordinance increasing the penalties for menacing from a fourth- to first-degree misdemeanor, which sets a minimum sentencing of three days’ jail time for offenders. The vote for the legislation...
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
