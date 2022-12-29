ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

northeastohioparent.com

New Year’s Eve Events in Northeast Ohio

Whether you’re leaving the kids at home with a babysitter for a night out, or spending a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” together, there are many great options for fun during the last days of 2022. Find ideas for welcoming in the new year!. For Families. NYE...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any used record store in Akron?

Hey all, looking for a good used record store. I love reckless and shuga, but I’d really love to expand my collection with used records because new records are really killing my wallet. What are your favorites? In case it matters, my preferred genres are rock, psych, garage, rap, hardcore/punk, and drone/doom metal. Any help is appreciated. Thanks!
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

GREATER AKRON — The Summit County Sheriff and Summit County Prosecutor offices are partnering to host a series of free Concealed Carry Weapons workshops throughout the county in January. The first half of the workshop will be taught by an attorney from the Prosecutor’s Office and will focus on...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH

