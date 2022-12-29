Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
It's your last chance to enter to win a Home for the Holidays
This is your very last chance to purchase tickets and enter to win this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle. You can buy tickets up until 9 p.m. Saturday, then the winner will be drawn.
Are there any used record store in Akron?
Hey all, looking for a good used record store. I love reckless and shuga, but I’d really love to expand my collection with used records because new records are really killing my wallet. What are your favorites? In case it matters, my preferred genres are rock, psych, garage, rap, hardcore/punk, and drone/doom metal. Any help is appreciated. Thanks!
Where are some cheap bars for drinking in Akron?
Looking for some cheap chill drinking bars to meet people age 20-35. I’m in the middle of the city, anything around here would be cool. But also anywhere within the loop!
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot
A woman said the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
GREATER AKRON — The Summit County Sheriff and Summit County Prosecutor offices are partnering to host a series of free Concealed Carry Weapons workshops throughout the county in January. The first half of the workshop will be taught by an attorney from the Prosecutor’s Office and will focus on...
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Cleveland Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs
Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
