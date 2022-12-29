Read full article on original website
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Education News & Notes
CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Woodridge Local Schools Board of Education Dec. 20 took the first step to place a renewal levy on the May 2/Primary/Special Election ballot. The board approved a resolution to ask the Summit County Auditor’s Office for the yield to determine the millage for the renewal levy.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Six Central Ohio colleges receive Choose Ohio First STEM grants of roughly $4.3 million combined
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships. These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio […]
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
barbertonherald.com
A great tradition
Shortly after Barberton was established in 1891, the first weekly newspaper was founded. Available at newsstands each Saturday, the Banner and Bulletin documented the growth of Barberton and is credited with promoting the nickname The Magic City. The Banner and Bulletin, however, was rather short lived, lasting only one year.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Barberton Herald closing after serving community for 100 years
The Barberton Herald newspaper has had a foothold in the community for decades, but this week its run has come to an end.
Akron Leader Publications
New ways to ring in New Year
GREATER AKRON — A number of area events are planned at various venues, including local restaurants, to help residents celebrate the start of a new year. The following are some family-oriented activities planned:. • DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron Children’s Museum, located at 216 S. Main St., will present “Make...
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
austinnews.net
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
whbc.com
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast:...
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
