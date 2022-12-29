ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

Akron Leader Publications

West Side Education News & Notes

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Woodridge Local Schools Board of Education Dec. 20 took the first step to place a renewal levy on the May 2/Primary/Special Election ballot. The board approved a resolution to ask the Summit County Auditor’s Office for the yield to determine the millage for the renewal levy.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six Central Ohio colleges receive Choose Ohio First STEM grants of roughly $4.3 million combined

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships. These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

A great tradition

Shortly after Barberton was established in 1891, the first weekly newspaper was founded. Available at newsstands each Saturday, the Banner and Bulletin documented the growth of Barberton and is credited with promoting the nickname The Magic City. The Banner and Bulletin, however, was rather short lived, lasting only one year.
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

New ways to ring in New Year

GREATER AKRON — A number of area events are planned at various venues, including local restaurants, to help residents celebrate the start of a new year. The following are some family-oriented activities planned:. • DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron Children’s Museum, located at 216 S. Main St., will present “Make...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
OHIO STATE
austinnews.net

USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
EUCLID, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast:...
OHIO STATE

