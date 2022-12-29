ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 men face felony charges for CTA Red Line platform assault

CHICAGO — Chicago Police arrested five men in connection with the brutal beating of a 26-year-old man that started on a CTA train and then escalated onto the Red Line platform at State and Monroe streets. Police arrested Dmari Parris, 27, Kejuan Sample, 19, Dayvon Carter, 20, Ramone Billingsley, 28, and Jonathan Radney, 32, shortly […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Police find man shot in hand in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety

CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 passengers wounded after being shot while in rideshare in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.The passengers were two 18-year-old men.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in foot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy