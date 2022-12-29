Read full article on original website
5 charged after man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Five men were charged after being accused of attacking a man Wednesday night on a downtown CTA platform near Monroe and State, Chicago police said Friday.
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
Police find man shot in hand in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety
CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
Man shot in foot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
A good Samaritan shot at after coming to the aid of car crash victim
A red Dodge Challenger was seen speeding at about 03:30 a.m. shortly before it crashed into a semi-truck on South Des Plaines at Taylor, according to a preliminary report from Chicago Police.
Chicago shooting: Teen injured in drive-by shooting near Washington Park, police say
The 16-year-old was standing near a sidewalk when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.
3 wounded in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side Wednesday night. Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
