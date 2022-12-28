ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wach.com

Police searching for man after fatal New Year's Eve shooting

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — A man is on the run after a fatal shooting in Sumter. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Hampton Avenue. Police say 46-year-old Channing Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy shot him. Police say Kennedy, a family member, and one of the women involved in the fight left together in a car before officers arrived.
SUMTER, SC
counton2.com

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Darlington County deputies arrest third suspect after shooting into a home with children inside

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in an investigation into a shooting early in December. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
counton2.com

GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

