Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide

UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide.

The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been shot multiple times. He was associated with the address neighboring the house the police responded to.

“There was a lot of cop cars,” Neighbor Brittney Elmore said. “It was about six or seven cop cars and they blocked off from High Street all the way down to Link Avenue.”

When police approached the second residence, they found an infant alone inside. Officers entered to check on a child and found the woman, who died of apparent gunshot wounds. The infant was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later picked up by a family member.

The deceased man was identified as Deundrea Woods, 30, of Springfield. The deceased woman is Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, of Springfield.

Once neighbors heard what happened, some say they couldn’t sleep.

“I didn’t even go to bed till 4:30 a.m.,” Elmore said. “I have no protection. Like I don’t own guns for this reason.”

A suspect has not yet been identified.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 417-864-1810 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, police were called to the 2200 block of North Link Avenue in northeast Springfield to investigate a double homicide.

When Springfield Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. This man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After making a safety sweep of the residence, officers also found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community. They also said that there is no suspect at this time. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Officers were still investigating the scene this morning at 6 a.m. This article will be updated as more information is released.

