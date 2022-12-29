Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 29)
"NOON Year's Eve," 11:30 a.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Fundraiser for Maxtivity Arts & Crafts Creative Space. Chain reaction art, piñata, cotton candy. An item will drop at noon for those who don't want to stay up to watch the ball drop at midnight. Admission: $5 for those 13 or over, free for those 12 or under. Information: maxtivity.org.
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kezi.com
Corvallis fire station remodel underway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A fire station in Corvallis is set to get a big upgrade after a remodel that will add several new rooms. Corvallis Fire Department says the remodeling at Station 3 is well underway. The fire department says much of the interior is being demolished, and the kitchen, locker rooms, medic room, and bathrooms have already been cleared out. Additionally, workers are scheduled to pour concrete for a new apparatus bay and workout room on Thursday, January 5.
kezi.com
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Are there any indigenous restaurants in Salem?
Are there any restaurants that serve indigenous or indigenous-inspired food in Salem?
KTVZ
Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
KDRV
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
kezi.com
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Where to Whale Watch In Florence
Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, Lonny Smith is waiting to see if he'll be able to get Mary Jane back. Smith said he has had his service dog, Mary Jane, for 15 years....
