wosu.org
Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined
Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings
DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
WSYX ABC6
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
WYTV.com
‘Records that we’re not proud of:’ State Fire Marshal warns of deadly, preventable fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Christmas weekend cold snap was dangerous for being outside. It was also dangerous for those who were inside, who tried to beat the cold and did so the wrong way. There were over 20 fires across the state over the holiday weekend, and five...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
