ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
insideradio.com

End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.

A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

GREATER AKRON — The Summit County Sheriff and Summit County Prosecutor offices are partnering to host a series of free Concealed Carry Weapons workshops throughout the county in January. The first half of the workshop will be taught by an attorney from the Prosecutor’s Office and will focus on...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Water line road repair halted for winter

Richfield Village Mayor Michael Wheeler said water line construction on routes 303 and 176 would be stalled until spring because asphalt plants are closing for the winter. However, crosswalks have been painted on the Route 303 at Humphrey Road and at the Parker Serdinak Trail. Another crosswalk has been painted on Route 176 at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. Poles and wiring have also been installed at these locations so that solar-powered-flashing beacons can be installed next spring.
RICHFIELD, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any low cost vet in Akron?

In your personal experience of any affordable emergency vets? We’ve had to take our dog to PACE twice, but it was over a grand each visit (1,300 up front deposit) we don’t have at the moment. Our dog has epilepsy and we need to get him care asap. Thanks for your suggestions.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems

Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy