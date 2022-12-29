Read full article on original website
Hudson official takes city council to court, fights censure
A Hudson city councilwoman has taken legal action after the city council publicly scolded her in what’s called a censure.
After election loss, Cuyahoga County Judge Joan Synenberg to remain on bench with governor’s appointment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg will remain on the bench for at least another two years after Gov. Mike DeWine appointed her on Thursday to fill another vacant seat with the same court. DeWine, a Republican, appointed Synenberg, a Republican, to fill a...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
insideradio.com
End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.
A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
whbc.com
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
GREATER AKRON — The Summit County Sheriff and Summit County Prosecutor offices are partnering to host a series of free Concealed Carry Weapons workshops throughout the county in January. The first half of the workshop will be taught by an attorney from the Prosecutor’s Office and will focus on...
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
scriptype.com
Water line road repair halted for winter
Richfield Village Mayor Michael Wheeler said water line construction on routes 303 and 176 would be stalled until spring because asphalt plants are closing for the winter. However, crosswalks have been painted on the Route 303 at Humphrey Road and at the Parker Serdinak Trail. Another crosswalk has been painted on Route 176 at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. Poles and wiring have also been installed at these locations so that solar-powered-flashing beacons can be installed next spring.
Are there any low cost vet in Akron?
In your personal experience of any affordable emergency vets? We’ve had to take our dog to PACE twice, but it was over a grand each visit (1,300 up front deposit) we don’t have at the moment. Our dog has epilepsy and we need to get him care asap. Thanks for your suggestions.
Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems
Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
Mother of Willoughby-Eastlake eighth-grader sues over alleged strip search
Willoughby-Eastlake School District workers allegedly made an eighth-grade student believed to have a vape pen strip down to her underpants to be searched, according to a new civil lawsuit.
cleveland.com
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
