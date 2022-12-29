Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
Ohio pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
The incident began as an argument inside Putter’s Pub, close to where Whitmore was found. During the altercation, security at the bar ushered Whitmore and Kennieyl Rice, along with Dashawn Thorpe, Rashid McKay and Rashaun Thorpe out to the parking lot.
sciotopost.com
Four Teens Charged in Columbus Homicide
Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Man Shoots Home with Shotgun Flees Police in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man that has been identified by several witnesses fired a shotgun into a habituated home on Thursday night in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the statements by witnesses from the Chillicothe Police department a man who in those statements was defined as “upset” came to a home located on Madison ave in a dark SUV and fired shots into a home. Then left the scene.
WSYX ABC6
Licking County woman found dead and buried outside home, son named as person of interest
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
5 women suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of products from northwest side store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city. Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville […]
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
