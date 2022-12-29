Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Is Patrick Mahomes the best QB in the AFC over Allen, Burrow & Herbert? | UNDISPUTED
The AFC playoff picture still needs to settle as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their division already while Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers locked up a Wild Card spot. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who’s the best AFC QB.
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
NFL Draft Profile: Dennis Osagiede, Interior Defensive Lineman, Liberty Flames
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft Profile: Darrius Bratton, Cornerback, Virginia Cavaliers
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘not ready yet.’ So when might he return?
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to rehabilitate his ankle on injured reserve. Could the third-year rusher potentially return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?. “He’s not ready yet,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He’s close, but high-ankle...
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
Frank Ragnow Misses Second Consecutive Practice
The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility. Those not spotted at...
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks NFL Future, What He’s Learned about OSU
With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
Saints Thursday Injury Report - Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints (6-9) look to win three games in a row for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season this Sunday. To do so, they'll have to upset the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles on the road. New Orleans defeated the Cleveland Browns on the road last...
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
