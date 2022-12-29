ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPlrU_0jxW6pmV00
FTX used millions of dollars of customer funds on two venture capital investments. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images
  • FTX spent $200 million of customer funds on two venture capital investments, per the SEC.
  • It invested $100 million each in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs.
  • The deals disclose how FTX diverted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research.

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX used $200 million of customer funds to make two venture capital investments, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint.

Two separate investments of $100 million each were made via FTX Ventures and "were funded with FTX customer funds that had been diverted to Alameda," the filing said.

The investments were made in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs, in March and September, respectively.

Dave and Mysten Labs did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

FTX has been under intense scrutiny after its shocking collapse last month. Now, a flurry of new details are emerging that shed light on how its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried mishandled the company and customer funds.

It was reported that up to $2 billion in client funds vanished after Bankman-Fried quietly transferred billions from FTX to its sister trading company Alameda Research. Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried orchestrated a years-long fraud by hiding the flow of money between FTX and Alameda.

Dave CEO Jason Wilk told CNBC he was unaware of FTX's wrongdoings, adding that the exchange's investment is scheduled to be repaid, with interest, by 2026.

In one of the latest developments on FTX, Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda pleaded guilty to seven counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. She apologised for her role in defrauding customers and investors of FTX, saying she knew her actions were wrong.

Comments / 2

Related
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

97K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy