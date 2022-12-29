ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Ohio pub suspect arrested, charged with murder

The incident began as an argument inside Putter’s Pub, close to where Whitmore was found. During the altercation, security at the bar ushered Whitmore and Kennieyl Rice, along with Dashawn Thorpe, Rashid McKay and Rashaun Thorpe out to the parking lot.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery

COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital

BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
peakofohio.com

16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge

A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
COLUMBUS, OH

