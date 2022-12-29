Read full article on original website
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Down in MN, Deaths Up
Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline, but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update includes 20 more flu-related deaths...
2nd Extension Granted in MOA Shooting
(FOX 9) – Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon today (Thursday) if no charges have been filed at that time. However,...
