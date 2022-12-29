Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ENLC - Free Report) closed at $12.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
Zacks.com
Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MITK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.69, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile...
Zacks.com
H&E Equipment (HEES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
HEES - Free Report) closed at $45.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the construction...
Zacks.com
Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
SANM - Free Report) closed at $57.29, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 14.21% over...
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Zacks.com
Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NET - Free Report) closed at $45.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the web security and...
Zacks.com
Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ZEUS - Free Report) closed at $33.58, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had...
Zacks.com
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.33, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication...
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
INTU - Free Report) closed at $389.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator...
Zacks.com
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
KHC - Free Report) closed at $40.68, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats,...
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $117.32, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost...
Zacks.com
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.41, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had...
Zacks.com
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0