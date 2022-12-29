Read full article on original website
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having made its way to no. 21 in the state Class B rankings, the Chittenango boys basketball team continued to gain momentum in its last game of 2022. The Bears met Section II’s Schalmont Tuesday in the Rome Free Academy Showcase, again leaning heavily on the trio of Alex Moesch, Ty Kelly and Ryan Moesch to beat the Sabres 84-67.
The Ballston Spa boys basketball team has been one of the great breakout stories in Section II so far this season. A six-seed in last year's Class AA playoff tournament, the Scotties entered the day 7-0 on the young season, and ranked 25th in the state, per the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ...
