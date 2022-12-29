CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having made its way to no. 21 in the state Class B rankings, the Chittenango boys basketball team continued to gain momentum in its last game of 2022. The Bears met Section II’s Schalmont Tuesday in the Rome Free Academy Showcase, again leaning heavily on the trio of Alex Moesch, Ty Kelly and Ryan Moesch to beat the Sabres 84-67.

CHITTENANGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO