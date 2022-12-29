Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
redlakenationnews.com
Two passengers cited for fighting aboard Sun Country flight after arrival at MSP
Police at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday cited two men for allegedly fighting aboard a Sun Country plane while it was sitting at a gate in Terminal 2. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine each were cited for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting.
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure
MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately."Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.He said that, despite their...
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
Mayor Frey: “Homeless encampments are just not the right route”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it was the right move to tear down a homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis Friday.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said. The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed. Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage...
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
Comments / 2