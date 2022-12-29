ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

OBX residents invited to public meeting regarding beach erosion in Rodanthe

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to host a public meeting to provide information for Rodanthe residents and property owners regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building (23646 N.C. Highway 12 in Rodanthe, just south of Myrna Peters Road).

Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard will open the meeting, followed by a presentation from Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten that will include an overview of the logistics and funding models that have made previous beach nourishment projects possible in Dare County.

The presentation will also discuss the challenges that are faced when it comes to funding and prioritizing newly established beach nourishment projects.

Residents and property owners in the village of Rodanthe are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the issues surrounding erosion and beach nourishment in the community. For more information, visit DareNC.gov/Rodanthe .

