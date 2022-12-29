Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
Police investigate string of break-ins, attempted break-ins at GR businesses
Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses across Grand Rapids.
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday.
Man arrested after robbing farm store, fleeing from police
Deputies say a man carried away a cart full of merchandise from Blaine's Farm and Fleet, totaling thousands of dollars.
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
wgvunews.org
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room
A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
Fox17
Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stealing electronics from CMU lands man in prison
A Lake Isabella man, Phillip Gerard Washington, 48, has been sentenced this week to three years in prison. He is facing prison time for the theft of electronics from Central Michigan University. Police who went to his home to investigate another case found the electronics and placed him under arrest.
DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint
LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Surveillance video shows would-be robber smash drive-thru windows
Someone smashed out the windows at a Muskegon burger joint early Wednesday, looking for cash but finding none.
Cat rescued from Kent County house fire
Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that everyone was able to get out safely. A cat was also rescued from the property.
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Comments / 0