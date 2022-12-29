ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

MLive

Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room

A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Stealing electronics from CMU lands man in prison

A Lake Isabella man, Phillip Gerard Washington, 48, has been sentenced this week to three years in prison. He is facing prison time for the theft of electronics from Central Michigan University. Police who went to his home to investigate another case found the electronics and placed him under arrest.
LAKE ISABELLA, MI
MLive

DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint

LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

