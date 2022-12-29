Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Year in Review: Some of the most-read stories on KSAT in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and South Texas made international news multiple times in 2022. There was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the largest mass casualty event in San Antonio history, a shooting involving an SAPD officer and a teenager that’s garnered national attention, rumbles from an earthquake that was the third largest recorded in the state, and more.
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels
The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
KSAT 12
District Attorney Joe Gonzales reflects on first term, goals for second term
SAN ANTONIO – A pandemic, backlog and retaining staff have been some of the problems that District Attorney Joe Gonzales had to face in his first term. Gonzales is now reflecting on things that need to improve and goals for his second term. One improvement is community engagement and...
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KSAT 12
End 2022 with a bang AND all your fingers - fireworks safety for NYE
San Antonio – As one of the limited windows of time the state of Texas allows for firework sales, New Year’s Eve in Bexar County is traditionally a lively and loud night, filled with the bangs and booms of fireworks. But those fireworks can be dangerous. “I don’t...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
Hunt for ancestor's grave led San Antonio woman to missing man's remains
Search for family's remains took unexpected turn in Texas Hill Country woods.
KSAT 12
WATCH: City of San Antonio’s top priorities going into Texas legislative session
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved its legislative agenda in early November, providing the broad strokes of what its staffers should support or oppose during the legislative session in Austin. Those priorities cover a variety of issues, from economic development to health care. Now, with 1,488...
Whistleblower reports man who was claiming to collect money for Wounded Warrior Project
SAN ANTONIO — As Bob Caldwell drove home Wednesday, he noticed a man standing on a corner at his subdivision entrance and taking small American flags out of a tube. Just 15 minutes later, the man was at Caldwell's door. Caldwell said the man claimed to be raising money...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Award-Winning Fair Food, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some...
KSAT 12
A look back: Best of South Texas Pride in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Covering South Texas Pride for KSAT has always been a rewarding experience for me as an LGBTQ+ journalist. This year, my awesome fellow KSAT journalists and I had the privilege of covering some new content with some of our community members. Here’s a look back at...
Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures
The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
