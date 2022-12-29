Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
KSAT 12
Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck on the North Side. San Antonio police say the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road, north of Interstate 10. The woman, who police say...
KSAT 12
Man found injured on Southwest Bexar County road likely hit, dragged by vehicle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was allegedly hit and dragged by a vehicle in Southwest Bexar County,. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver noticed the man in the street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17800 block of Luckey Road, near Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KTSA
Employee hurt when SUV crashes into south side businesses
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash involving one SUV and two businesses on the south side. Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was trying to make a right turn onto Burton Avenue from Southwest Military Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but police say the driver lost control and ran into a retail parking lot and hit two businesses.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
KTSA
Arrest made in hit and run that killed two San Antonio teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two teenagers in a hit and run on the city’s East side. 23 year old Lee Roy Morales is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The charges...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed at QuikTrip gas station, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man showed up to a north downtown convenience store stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a QuikTrip in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from both Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue. According...
Police searching for suspects who robbed armored truck in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — Officials are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing an armored truck in Converse Thursday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., Converse Police received reports about a Garda armored truck robbery at an Auto Zone in the 8500 block of FM 78. Officials said one of the...
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
