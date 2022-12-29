The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 29 to January 4
Mai Lee w/ Vega Heartbreak
8 p.m. Friday, December 30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $30 to $50. 314-726-6161.
There’s no one else quite like Mai Lee in St. Louis, or any other city in the country for that matter. Between managing her family’s restaurant (also named Mai Lee) and pumping out content for a down-to-Earth YouTube channel that is half music, half lifestyle vlog, the busy Asian-American R&B singer is known for spinning lots of plates at any given time. And that’s why her newly released album Friendz carries so much weight and depth. From the opening track, where Vega Heartbreak speaks over a chill beat about meeting Mai Lee for the first time, to similar interludes spread throughout the record, the singer’s friends and musical family are all given time to shine while the spotlight stays focused on cool, pop-sensible R&B. All of the album’s 14 tracks were named after a different friend as a tribute, but the themes and lyrics in each song aren’t necessarily based on their namesake. Friendz feels like a communal piece of work, but make no mistake, this musical world revolves around Mai Lee’s singular style and distinctly confident approach to the mic. Born from Vietnamese parents who sang in their own band and influenced by her siblings’ love of R&B in the ‘90s, Mai Lee’s sound feels inclusive of her background and musical inspirations yet never weighed down by the heavy expectations of either.
On the Up and Up: Although Mai Lee has performed on events with Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent and 2 Chainz, to name a few, this night has been called the biggest show of her career. With the newly released album as rocket fuel, this concert could be the launch pad for one of St. Louis’ most exciting rising stars in the music community.
—Joseph Hess
Shitstorm EP Release Show w/ Maximum Effort, Ace of Spit, Loud Shirts, DJ Sex Nintendo
8 p.m. Friday, December 30. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. Free. 314-328-2309.
Follow any ‘80s hair metal singer online and, eventually, you’ll be treated to some wistful tweet about a better time when people only cared about sex, drugs and rock & roll. Sure, some aspects of the good ol’ days are best left festering in the past, but Shitstorm carries the party into an uncertain and likely apocalyptic future with one key tenet: Play it loud. Of all the bands named Shitstorm in the world — and there are a few — St. Louis’ sticks out like a sore thumb split open from playing the guitar too damn hard. When singer and guitarist Matt Stuttler takes to the stage, he does so with muddy river water coursing through his veins. That might be because his venue, the Sinkhole, is a haven for punk and feedback that sits on South Broadway only a few feet away from the Mississippi. While the Sinkhole isn’t the only spot Shitstorm performs in town, the low-lit floor stage therein can safely be called a home base for the garage-on-fire rock band who has released an impressive array of tapes and records since debuting back in 2014. This night celebrates the release of Demonic Alien , a new EP put out by local label Do What? Records, which is also known for releasing music by the Chill Dawgs, Carondelet Guy and Breakmouth Annie, to name a few. Plus, New Year’s Eve is considered to be amateur hour — everyone knows that the pro party goers go out on New Year’s Eve Eve.
Credit Where Credit’s Due: It’s been more than a few years since Stuttler’s DIY music venue opened on South Broadway, but the Sinkhole isn't just a nesting ground for loud rock. The space has hosted a surprisingly huge number of bands and musical acts of many genres from all over the world. Legendary noise act Wolf Eyes and Duma from Kenya are recent standouts from an absolutely jam-packed 2022.
—Joseph Hess
THURSDAY DECEMBER 29
-’80s & ’90s Hip-Hop Night with DJ G.Wiz: 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.
-Anthology: An Allman Brothers Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $26-$32. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.
-Beth Bombara: w/ Christian Knoblach 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.
-Chris Shepherd Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Farshid Etniko and JD Hughes: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.
-The Lizardtones: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 30
-5 Star Roscoe: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Blond Guru: w/ Middle Class Fashion, No Antics 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-Boogiefoot: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.
-Brother Jefferson Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Eighty-One: 8:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-An Evening with Eighty-One: 8:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-Gene Jackson & Power Play: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Hillary Fitz Band: 8 p.m., $14.50-$18. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Kodak Black: 8 p.m., $49.99-$104.99. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.
-Mai Lee: 8 p.m., $32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-New Year's Emo Eve: 9:30 p.m., free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.
-Shades in Blue: 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Shitstorm EP Release Show: w/ Maximum Effort, Ace of Spit, Loud Shirts, DJ Sex Nintendo 8 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
-Soft Crisis: w/ What We Won't See, The Health and Wellness Plan 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.
-That 90s Jam: w/ James Biko, Rico Steez, Corey Black 9 p.m., $8-$15. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.
-The Twangadours: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 31
-Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Brawsh: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Brock Walker & Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-deadmau5: 9 p.m., $79.50-$124.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
-Free Years Eve: w/ Goodbrotherlyzm 9 p.m., free. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.
-Imanbek: 10 p.m., $25-$1,000. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.
Jazz St. Louis' New Year’s Eve: w/ Victor & Friends 9 p.m., $175. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.
-Kingdom Brothers: 7 p.m., $25. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Kush & Resolutions NYE Party: 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Lone Rangers: 8 p.m., free. Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights, 314-548-2876.
-Love Jones "The Band": 10 p.m., $25. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Mighty Pines NYE '90s Freakout: 8 p.m., $25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.
-Neon Tropic New Year's Eve: w/ DJ Clockwork, Nick O, Drace, Ben Stein 8 p.m., $30. HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2212.
-New Year's Eve: w/ Marty Abdallah & The Expressions, Jampact 5 p.m., $20. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-New Year's Eve 2023: w/ JTyme, DJ Arty J 7 p.m., $15-$300. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.
-New Years Eve at Yaqui's: w/ the Gaslight Squares, Luisa Sims 7:30 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.
-New Year's Eve Red Carpet Event: 7 p.m., $125. Bella Vista Winery, 6633 East Main Street, Maryville, 618-228-9111 x3.
-New Years Eve with Afroman: w/ Kid Lennon, Purple Hearts, Blake Banks, M3rk 9 p.m., $30-$200. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis, (314) 565-4124.
-New Year's Eve with Funky Butt Brass Band: 10 p.m., $20. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Nikki Glaser: 8 p.m., $36.75-$76.75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
-NYE Live: w/ Joe Dirt 6 p.m., $75-$155. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.
-NYE STL Dance Revolution: 9 p.m., $100. ArmorySTL, 3660 Market Street, St. Louis, NA.
-The Roaring Twenties: A New Year's Party: 6:30 p.m., $30. 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, Affton, 3143902806.
-Sarkatha: w/ Mindclot, Nite Sprites, Trashgoat 9 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
-Superjam: 7 p.m., $25. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.
-Voodoo Grateful Dead: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
SUNDAY JANUARY 1
-Todd Sheaffer: w/ Allie Kral, Gerard Erker 6 p.m., $15-$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.
MONDAY JANUARY 2
-Monday Night Review: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
TUESDAY JANUARY 3
-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 4
-Bob Case: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-St. Louis Jazz Club: w/ TJ Muller 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.
-Voodoo Dead 1968: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.
