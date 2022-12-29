ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa HHS Recommends More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Statewide

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2quj_0jxW2kTG00

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. Its Medical Cannabidiol Board’s annual report recommends removing the current law limiting the number of dispensaries to five statewide. The Board says this would provide better accessibility for patients. They also recommend removing the sales tax from medical marijuana products, as with traditional medical prescriptions.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Comments / 13

John Fenner
1d ago

I have been to the promised land and I've seen the light. in Illinois is a dispensary that has the 1st one in the midwest it is a lounge. where you can smoke whatever you have purchased. they even supply the devices some of the coolest things I have ever seen. but from Ottumwa it's 6 and a half hours. times are a changing

Reply
2
Related
kiwaradio.com

Seek Professional Help If Resolving To Quit Smoking In 2023

Statewide Iowa — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70 percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50 percent will try to quit in 2023. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Alfalfa Sprout Recall

(Fremont, Nebraska) A Nebraska food product is being recalled. SunSprout Enterprises, based in Fremont, according to the FDA, is recalling raw alfalfa sprouts sent to stores in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas. The vegetables are in four-ounce clamshells with best-by dates between December 10th and 27th. The recall is for potential salmonella contamination.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.

State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID

THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Under proposed Iowa bill, child safety seat rules would increase

DES MOINES — The ages and weights at which children would be required to ride in car safety seats would increase under proposed state legislation. Recurring campaign donations without the donor’s active consent would be illegal, as would any hand-held use of a mobile device while driving. And pointing a laser at an aircraft would become a crime.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
NEBRASKA STATE
We Are Iowa

What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals working through backlog of nursing home investigations

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history

DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database

DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2022 One of the Driest on Record for the State of Iowa

(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says 2022 is going down as the 25th driest in Iowa over the past 150 years of record keeping. “We only had three months of above-average precipitation, and overall across the state for 2022, total precipitation is around 27.3 inches, which is eight inches below average.”
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest

OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy