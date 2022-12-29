Iowa HHS Recommends More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Statewide
(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. Its Medical Cannabidiol Board’s annual report recommends removing the current law limiting the number of dispensaries to five statewide. The Board says this would provide better accessibility for patients. They also recommend removing the sales tax from medical marijuana products, as with traditional medical prescriptions.
TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Comments / 13