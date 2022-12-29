ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

2 arrested after armed robbery at Oklahoma bar

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
ENID, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Court documents filed in Garfield County last week reveal new details about an armed robbery at an Enid bar earlier this month.

“It’s extremely terrifying to have somebody come out with a pistol and put it in between your eyes, saying, ‘give me the money,’” said Christopher Smith, the bartender on duty the night of the robbery.

The incident happened on Dec. 10 at the 1421 Lounge on S. Van Buren Street.

According to the Enid Police Department, Garland Manning, 33, came into the lounge twice earlier that day.

Garland Marthel Manning / Photo courtesy of the Enid Police Department

“One of the times he had just gone into the bar, briefly. He had returned and gotten a bottle of water,” said Enid PD spokesman, Cass Rains.

Manning committed the robbery the third time he entered the bar, according to Rains.

“I heard the slide go back, and I instantly threw my hands up. I’m like, whatever you want, it’s yours,” said Smith. “He held a gun to my head and demanded the money.”

Court records show Manning looted about $2,000.

Smith told KFOR on Wednesday that Manning also stole his cell phone and his house, bar and car keys.

“I had never seen him before,” said Smith.

Rains said through surveillance video, the department narrowed down Jerred Cooper as a suspect. He was located and interviewed on Dec. 14.

Jerred Kavell Cooper / Photo courtesy of the Enid Police Department

Court documents reveal Cooper threw Manning under the bus, telling investigators Manning was the one who planned and executed the robbery. Cooper admitted to being the getaway driver after the fact, according to court records.

The following day, Dec. 15, Rains says police were tipped off that Manning was hiding in a residence on E. Cherokee Ave.

“Mr. Manning refused to come out. We worked for several hours to negotiate with him, to get him to come out of the house. We believed he was armed,” said Rains.

Three hours and five cans of teargas later, Manning surrendered. No one was injured.

Manning and Cooper are currently sitting in the Garfield County Detention Center, facing charges for Robbery with a Weapon and Conspiracy, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The website shows Manning is also facing a charge for being in possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

