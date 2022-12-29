ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUOW

A 30-year-old movie that captured a singular moment in Seattle music history

After thee decades, Cameron Crowe's "Singles" is most remembered for its soundtrack. The movie "Singles," tells a story about early 20-somethings in Seattle, bouncing through relationships, wearing flannel and Dr. Martens boots, and figuring out who they are in the early 90s, basic romcom stuff. And yeah, most of these...
SEATTLE, WA
Ultimate Classic Rock

K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.

