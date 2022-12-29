‘Elves’ spread holiday cheer to AGH heart staff and patients
PITTSBURGH — For people waiting for a heart transplant or dealing with health issues, the holidays can be difficult.
To lift their spirits, some elves spread holiday cheer Wednesday at Allegheny General Hospital. The volunteers — AGH heart transplant recipients from the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) — delivered packages to AGH heart failure clinic staff and their patients.
The care packages were made possible by donations to CORE on Giving Tuesday 2022, according to a news release.
