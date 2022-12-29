ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Elves’ spread holiday cheer to AGH heart staff and patients

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFiWN_0jxW1rVk00

PITTSBURGH — For people waiting for a heart transplant or dealing with health issues, the holidays can be difficult.

To lift their spirits, some elves spread holiday cheer Wednesday at Allegheny General Hospital. The volunteers — AGH heart transplant recipients from the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) — delivered packages to AGH heart failure clinic staff and their patients.

The care packages were made possible by donations to CORE on Giving Tuesday 2022, according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038Ywp_0jxW1rVk00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some pharmacies running low on children’s Tylenol due to uptick in illness

PITTSBURGH — With so many kids getting sick right now, some pharmacies are running low on children’s Tylenol and it’s causing a lot of concern for many families. ”You hate to see your kids sick and not knowing what it is and not getting your hands on medicine, that’s just something I didn’t think I would have to worry about as a mom,” said Lindsay Wilcox of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button

A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights

This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5dc.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links."Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper."This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
velillum.com

How Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Outweighs Open Surgery

Surgery can be frightening, especially if all other conservative treatments have proven futile. You may benefit from minimally invasive spinal surgery Washington, PA, at Steel City Spine and Orthopedic Center if you have chronic neck or back pain. Everything you should learn about minimally invasive spine surgery. Minimally invasive spine...
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family says man threatened them with machete at Pittsburgh hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was supposed to be an unforgettable visit to Pittsburgh ended up being a visit one family would like to forget."It was terrible," Sandy Scott said. "It broke my heart because I was so tickled. I haven't been up here in 20 years."Sandy and Michelle Scott said their six-person family checked in to the Holiday Inn Express on 10th Street on the city's South Side on Wednesday evening.As they were getting onto the elevator to settle into their room, they said a man was coming off the elevator."He was eerie," Michelle Scott said. "He had a smile...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 rescued from fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Fire tore through a two-unit home on Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood around 4:30 Tuesday morning. The man who owns the home and rents it out says not much is salvageable. “It’s a total loss. Without a doubt. Not only from the fire, but from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy