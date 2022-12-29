Video: Orlando focused on safety as thousands to gather for Cheez-it Bowl at Camping World Stadium Football fans are gearing up Thursday as Florida State is set to take on Oklahoma in the Cheez-it Bowl at Camping World Stadium. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Football fans are gearing up Thursday as Florida State is set to take on Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Fans of Oklahoma and Florida State will spread out across Orlando before the game starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Orlando Police Department said it is taking steps to keep everyone safe.

Areas like Church Street in downtown Orlando will be busy in the afternoon and evening.

Pre-game festivities are common before big bowl games.

Local businesses are also hopeful the big crowds will mean big bucks in the register.

An estimated 2,000 thousand college football fans will fill the streets.

Police said the safety of everyone in the city is their paramount concern.

