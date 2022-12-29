ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Professors’ favorite podcasts: Learn something new in 2023

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wsGj_0jxW1akd00

A radio microphone (Canva Image)

Sticking to New Year’s resolutions is hard, but listening to podcasts is easy. If you’d like a breezy way to improve yourself in 2023, check out these podcasts recommended by Louisiana college professors to learn about their area of expertise.

Water? I barely know ‘er!

Clint Wilson, director of the LSU Center for Water Studies, recommends “ Waterloop: The Solutions Podcast ” to learn about a variety of water-related subjects. The podcast is hosted by Travis Loop, a former reporter and Environmental Protection Agency communications director.

“ Travis’ podcasts cover a wide range of water-related topics, and he does a great job of asking questions in a way that makes the topic extremely accessible and interesting,” Wilson said.

Learning from the past

Drew McKevitt, a history professor at Louisiana Tech, said he gets ideas for his classes listening to “ Now & Then ” during his commute from S hreveport to Ruston. The podcast, hosted by historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman, discusses a range of topics in American history and how they relate to current events.

“ What I like so much about the podcast is that every episode takes some contemporary political or social controversy today and puts it in a longer historical context, with lots of examples from the 18th and 19th centuries to help make sense of the present,” McKevitt said. “It’s precisely the kind of thing I try to do for my students – to make connections between the present and the past, to use the past to make sense of the present.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Lit-erally

Richmond Eustis, a literature professor at Nicholls State, prefers podcasts unrelated to his specialty, but he had a few recommendations for literature-adjacent shows, starting with “ The New Yorker’s Poetry Podcast ,” hosted by Kevin Young.

“He is incredibly smart and insightful and keeps me informed about contemporary poetry, which is absolutely not my field,” Eustis said.

Also recommended was the “ Bad Book Reviews Podcast ” h osted by Alexis DeWeese, a lighthearted show where authors laugh off bad reviews and discuss learning from critiques of their work.

“ As the recipient of some searing assessments on an article or two I’ve submitted, I can sympathize in a small way,” Eustis said.

Eustis also recommended “ If Books Could Kill ,” hosted by Michael Hobbes and Peter Shamshiri. The podcast teases the bad lessons imparted by “airport books.”

“It’s very smart, very funny, and much more entertaining than it might sound,” Eustis said.

Speaking of killing…

Edward Shihadeh, a criminology professor at LSU, is not a big podcast guy but recommended the Sunday Times’ “ Inside America’s murder capital: How police lost control of a city .” The 2022 documentary, which delves into New Orleans’ crime rates, is available for free on YouTube.

Shihadeh highly recommended the documentary, simply saying that it was “great.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Professors’ favorite podcasts: Learn something new in 2023 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Become a Louisiana Master Gardener

Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people. What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Behind the scenes look at a Rose Parade float

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at one of the extravagant Rose Parade floats with Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser aboard the Bayou State’s float, a massive replica of an iconic Riverboat which includes a smokestack and a moving paddlewheel. The Riverboat float will feature more than 35,000 flowers which will be carefully affixed to the Riverboat replica.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders

‘It’s Official’ is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials who run their state.  What would Louisiana be without music? Our state is one of the epicenters of American music and our elected officials are, not surprisingly, music fans. We asked state and congressional office holders about what they […] The post It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

How ocean wind power could help the oil industry

Offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico proposed by the Biden Administration could generate enough electricity for 3.1 million homes in Texas and Louisiana. But industry is eyeing the potential for offshore wind farms to instead power oil refining, steel and fertilizer manufacturing and other industrial processes. The administration has committed to building 30 […] The post How ocean wind power could help the oil industry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Pricey prison phone calls prohibitive for incarcerated people, study finds

People who make phone calls from state prisons and local jails often get price-gouged, with recent reforms falling short in preventing telephone companies from exploiting incarcerated people, a new national study found. As the cost of calls approaches zero outside the prison walls, incarcerated people are forced to pay charges few can afford, threatening their […] The post Pricey prison phone calls prohibitive for incarcerated people, study finds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
BATON ROUGE, LA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: What Louisiana leaders are reading

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials who run their state. With 2023 around the corner, we at the Louisiana Illuminator are trying to set some of our reading goals for next year. We’re always seeking recommendations, and here are some from elected officials who responded […] The post It’s Official: What Louisiana leaders are reading appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy