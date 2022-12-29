ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

What's new for 2023?

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvm5t_0jxW1Zom00

The Daily Reflector is looking for ideas about what’s new in town for an upcoming edition of Greenville Magazine.

Are you involved with a new business or enterprise?

What’s the latest game, activity or trend that’s engaging you and your friends?

Who are some new faces that you would like to know about or tell readers about?

Do you know about any ideas or innovations that will make an impact in the Greenville area in 2023?

If any of these questions turn on a lightbulb for you, please send a quick note to baburns@reflector.com and tell us what you are thinking. Be sure to include a name and a contact number.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

CarolinaEast Medical Center earns 2023 Women’s Choice Award

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center was recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals in several procedures. CarolinaEast Health Systems said that they received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best for Patient Experience. The decision process for selecting one of...
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

$700,000 Lottery Win Makes For “Very Merry Christmas”

RALEIGH – Donna Denton of Wilson “went out for a biscuit” on Friday and came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.”. Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food...
FREMONT, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up”...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy