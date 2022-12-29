ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Missing North Carolina girl’s parents not in court Wednesday, get new bond restrictions

By Derek Dellinger, Sydney Heiberger
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvaGz_0jxW1HAw00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother and step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl had a court hearing Wednesday on charges of failing to file a report on her disappearance.

Madalina Cojocari has been missing for more than a month, last seen in public on Nov. 21. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had a video of the Cornelius resident getting off a school bus.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are accused of waiting weeks to file a report and reportedly only did so after Madalina’s school started asking why she had not been in class, according to Cornelius Police.

Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old

Both did not appear in Mecklenburg County court. The circumstance is not unusual for bond hearings, but a judge did add conditions to their bonds — specifically, that they consent to give up their passports.

As part of Diana’s bail arrangement, she was told she would need to wear an electronic monitoring device if she posted bail. As of Dec. 28, both were still in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Police said Diana Cojocari is from Moldova.

Both parents got bonds last week at their first appearances before a judge. Diana Cojocari can leave the jail if she posts the $250,000 bail. Palmiter is still in jail and could go if he posts a $200,000 bail.

Former FBI Official Weighs In

With many taking interest in the case, authorities are doing legally everything they can to get information from the parents.

“I don’t know that [police] can do anything further other than to break one of them, with the belief that it would be in their best interest to confess as to what happened,” said former FBI Special Agent Michael Tabman, who has experience working on cases similar to this one.

“I can tell you it is highly frustrating. There’s a child out there, you want to save that child, you’re hoping that child is still alive, and you’re doing all you can. But in your heart, with each passing day, you know the odds of finding that child alive are less and less.”

Tabman says unless police can definitively prove child abuse or neglect, there’s not much else they can charge Madalina’s parents with.

“The police do believe that they are involved and therefore know something that they’re just not telling them,” he said.

Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say

Search Efforts Detailed Monday

Cornelius Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the case.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Cornelius Police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said, “this is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know.”

As of Wednesday, the search warrant served at Madalina’s home on Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius on Dec. 21 was still not publicly available. Queen City News was told it would be ready first thing Thursday morning.

The parents are set to appear in court again on Jan. 9 for their probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Local Grinch’: North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.  […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case

Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl's parents are not available yet and there could be several reasons for that. One local criminal attorney weighed in on what could be going on in the investigation. No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case. Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old...
CORNELIUS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy